Backcountry just launched a new collection called “Specialized” designed for bike riders. Throughout the line, you will find apparel, saddles, tires, helmets, shoes, and accessories made just for biking. The Specialized brand has been making biking apparel and gear since 1974. Whether you’re hitting the mountains, streets, or riding your bike to work, this line has everything you need. Prices start at just $5 for accessories and go up to $425 for select biking shoes. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks, and be sure to check out our guide to the best women’s running shorts under $30.

Backcountry quotes, “Specialized has spent countless hours pushing the envelope of possible and reinventing the way we ride for over 40 years. With cutting-edge tech, the California brand has proven itself for riders who are fighting for the podium, exploring the backwoods, or putting their wheels down anywhere else.”

Specialized Apparel

Ride in comfort and style with Backcountry’s Specialized line. One of the most notable items from this collection is the SL Air Jersey for men that’s priced at $120. It’s available in several color options and made of lightweight material for added comfort. It also has moisture-wicking fabric and UPF 30 sun protection. Better yet, it’s also available in a women’s option too.

Another notable apparel piece is the Specialized HyperViz Soft Air Socks. Both men and women can wear these socks, and they’re priced at $30. They’re ultra-reflective to keep you visible during morning or evening rides and feature a vented mesh toe channel that helps to keep your feet cool and dry.

Specialized Biking Shoes

Cycling shoes are a must-have for bike riders. They keep your feet in place so you can pick up the pace and keep your feet comfortable. One of the top picks for cycling shoes is the Specialized S-Works 7 Cycling Shoes. This style is said to “strive for perfect road performance without compromising comfort.” These shoes have four-way stretch material, that’s breathable as well as ultra-lightweight. They also provide arch support and have a heel counter lock so that your foot stays in place for a slip-proof feel. However, these shoes are priced at $400.

A secondary option that’s priced at $225 is the Specialized Torch 3.0 Cycling Shoes. This style was made to be stiff to support the power in every stride. It also has mesh material to help keep your feet breathable and Boa dials that make it convenient to get a perfect fit.

This Backcountry collection has tons of more gear and you can shop the entire line here.

