Pair of svelte Skagen Nillson Watch styles fall to $89 (Reg. $125, Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Skagen Nillson Watch in Brown or Black for $89 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. These Skagen offerings feature 40mm case and 20mm band sizes. A scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass is used to protect each dial and inside you’ll find 3-hand analog displays. No matter which style you opt for you’ll get a round stainless steel case exterior and genuine leather band with buckle closure. An IP67 rating ensures each can withstand dust, splashes, and more. Ratings are still rolling in for these, but Skagen watches are reputable.

If you’d prefer a nostalgic offering, don’t forget about Timex’s new PAC-MAN watch. It pairs a classic Timex design with PAC-MAN chasing ghosts around its digital display. Swing by our coverage to see photos and read all about it.

For those of you that prefer something smart with an always-on display, Garmin recently-debuted its MARQ Golfer smartwatch. It wields the company’s “most advanced set of golf features” which range from Hazard View to PlaysLike Distance, and more. Bear in mind that these features are paired with a premium style that makes it an offering accompanied by a high price tag.

Skagen Nillson Watch features:

Skagen celebrates the Danish way of life: free, spontaneous, and in the moment. Our watches and jewelry are fueled by a love of modern design–playing with color and current fashion influences.

40mm case, 20mm band width, scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass, Quartz movement with 3-hand analog display, imported.

Round stainless steel case, with a gray dial.

