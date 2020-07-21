Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 sees $100 discount to new all-time low at $529

Best Buy is currently offering the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 for $529 shipped. Down from its $629 going rate that you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen and is subsequently a new all-time low. Having just been released last month, Acer’s latest Chromebook packs a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen display, 128GB of onboard storage, and 8GB of RAM. Everything is housed within an aluminum chassis and the folding screen allows you to use it as a tablet. Alongside two USB-C ports, you’ll also find an HDMI output, USB 3.0 slot, and a microSD card reader for expanding storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 175 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the HP Chromebook.

Another great way to complement the Acer Chromebook Spin is with this discounted aluminum dock at $20.50. And then complete your workstation upgrade by grabbing Aukey’s budget-focused 5-in-1 USB-C hub, which expands its I/O with USB-A, and SD/microSD for $8.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 features:

Spin your way to amazing versatility with Acer’s Chromebook Spin 13. This handy machine quickly transforms into anything you need it to be— a Notebook, stand-up Display, Tent or Tablet—thanks to its special 360° Hinge. A first for convertible Chromebooks, the elegant aluminum Chromebook Spin 13 uses a fast 8th Gen Intel processor.

