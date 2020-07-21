Give your MacBook, PC, or Chromebook a home on this aluminum dock for $20.50

OM_Mall (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers its Aluminum MacBook Stand for $20.39. Regularly up to $26, today’s deal marks the best we’ve seen since January at Amazon and takes around 20% off the regular going rate. This minimalist MacBook dock can support Apple’s latest releases along with other PCs and Chromebooks up to 17-inches in size. It’s made from CNC-machined aluminum, so you know that it’s a solid build and will match your other Apple accessories. A padded interior ensures that your device won’t scratch while docked. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

Keep your cables nice and tidy with a 4-pack of top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties at $3. Not only do they help cut down on waste versus using rubber bands and other similar products, but they also are made for a variety of tasks. Here’s how Nite Ize describes them, “flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

In case you missed it yesterday, Anker launched its biggest accessories sale of 2020, so far. You can save on everyday Mac essentials and more, including the very first discounts on Anker’s new Thunderbolt 3 accessories. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

Optimize Desktop Space – Cradle your MacBook / Notebook up vertically and get your desktop well-organized for saving more space

Adjustable Size – Adjustable width can match most types of laptop or notebooks’s thickness varying from 0.55in / 14mm to 2.71in / 69mm

Exquisite Workmanship – CNC-machined from anodized aluminum alloy, with sand blasted and brushed processes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!