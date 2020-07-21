Ustwo Games is best known for its masterful Monument Valley puzzler series, but it is now ready to unveil its latest project, Alba Wildlife Adventure. Set for release on just about all platforms, the new single-player, narrative-driven experience is expected to launch later this year with a strong focus on nature preservation and what sounds like an exploration of a beautiful island. Head below for more details and a look at the debut teaser trailer.

Alba Wildlife Adventure

Alba Wildlife Adventure is inspired by the development teams’ love of nature and some of their childhood experiences on Mediterranean-like islands. While there is still not much known about the actual gameplay for Alba Wildlife Adventure, we can surmise a fair bit about the overall premise:

Experience a magical Mediterranean Summer filled with friendship, family, and nature. Small actions can make a big difference. Join Alba, a young activist, as she sets out to save a beautiful island and its wildlife.

The titular character, Alba, finds herself visiting her grandparents on “a Mediterranean island.” While exploring the island with her friend Ines, she “sees an animal in danger [and] realizes she needs to do something about it!”

The extremely brief 30-second Alba Wildlife Adventure trailer gives us a good idea of the kind of visuals we’re in for, as well as setting us up for what appears to be an animal and nature preservation campaign across the island.

We catch a glimpse of some kind of wildlife guide book (possibly our to-do checklist?), a DSLR-like camera, as well as a water bottle and a half eaten sandwich, which could be hinting at some light survival mechanics. Lastly, a newspaper article shows a pair of characters with the headline, “Girls start a wildlife league.” Finally, it pans out to give us a look at Alba and a brief teaser of the island we will soon be exploring. From there, not a whole lot is revealed about how the game will actually play.

Alba Wildlife Adventure is set for release “this winter” on iOS, Mac, tvOS, PC, and consoles. A Steam listing for the game is already live.

9to5Toys’ Take

While there’s still not much known about the actual gameplay for Alba Wildlife Adventure, anything Ustwo Games does at this point is worth a closer look. It appears as though the team is eschewing some of the more basic puzzler perspectives for what could be a full-on adventure-like game, possibly even coming close to 3D platformer territory. But again, it’s hard to say at this point.

