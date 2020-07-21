New AmazonBasics sale offers heavy focus on tech accessories from $5

- Jul. 21st 2020 7:47 am ET

0

Amazon is hosting a wide-ranging sale of in-house AmazonBasics lineup with a particular focus on tech this morning. Deals start at under $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics Rapid USB Rechargeable Battery Charger at $11.10. Often retailing for around $15, today’s deal marks the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include a “rapid recharging” build that can handle up to four AA or AAA batteries at a time. It’s compatible with more rechargeables on the market today, so you can toss just about any brand in here and it will get the job done. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks and more.

Other notable deals include:

Make sure to jump over to Amazon’s big Anker Gold Box today for additional deals on everyday power essentials for your iPhone, Android, and Mac. Delas start at $10 on a number of products that have dropped to new all-time low prices today.

AmazonBasics Rapid USB Battery Charger features:

  • Rapid Ni-MH battery charger with USB charge port
  • Recharges 2 or 4 AA / AAA Ni-MH batteries at a time
  • Protects against wrong polarity charging and over charging
  • Built-in switching power technology for worldwide use (100-240 V AC)
  • Slim profile; ideal for travel

