New AmazonBasics sale offers heavy focus on tech accessories from $5

Amazon is hosting a wide-ranging sale of in-house AmazonBasics lineup with a particular focus on tech this morning. Deals start at under $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the AmazonBasics Rapid USB Rechargeable Battery Charger at $11.10. Often retailing for around $15, today’s deal marks the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Notable features here include a “rapid recharging” build that can handle up to four AA or AAA batteries at a time. It’s compatible with more rechargeables on the market today, so you can toss just about any brand in here and it will get the job done. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks and more.
Other notable deals include:
- Premium Gaming Headset: $50 (Reg. $60)
- 5-pack 6-ft. HDMI Cables: $23 (Reg. $35)
- 18W USB-C Wall Charger: $16 (Reg. $20)
- 15-inch MacBook Backpack: $13.50 (Reg. $20)
- 15-inch MacBook Bag: $17 (Reg. $20)
- …and even more!
Make sure to jump over to Amazon’s big Anker Gold Box today for additional deals on everyday power essentials for your iPhone, Android, and Mac. Delas start at $10 on a number of products that have dropped to new all-time low prices today.
AmazonBasics Rapid USB Battery Charger features:
- Rapid Ni-MH battery charger with USB charge port
- Recharges 2 or 4 AA / AAA Ni-MH batteries at a time
- Protects against wrong polarity charging and over charging
- Built-in switching power technology for worldwide use (100-240 V AC)
- Slim profile; ideal for travel
