Amazon’s Anker Gold Box starts at $10 with deals on power accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is taking up to 44% off its popular charging accessories and more. Deals start at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerPort III Mini USB-C Wall Charger at $18.99. Regularly over $25, today’s deal is the second-best 2020 offer we’ve tracked to date. This ultra-slim wall charger offers upgraded USB-C charging at 30W and a low-profile design that won’t take up too much space in your bag. Ideal for the latest iPhone and Android devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Of course, don’t forget, Anker launched its biggest sale of the year yesterday at Amazon with even more deals. Prices start at $10 on a number of Mac, iPhone, and Android accessories, including its newest Thunderbolt 3 docks that are being discounted for the first time.

Anker PowerPort III Mini features:

Ultra-compact – 30% smaller than a stock MacBook charger, with a foldable plug for easy storage.

Premium build – the smooth matte exterior, glossy detailing around the port face, and cool blue LED to provide an elite look and feel.

What you get – PowerPort III mini (cable not include), welcome Guide, our worry-free 18-month, and friendly customer service.

