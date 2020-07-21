Amazon’s Anker Gold Box starts at $10 with deals on power accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is taking up to 44% off its popular charging accessories and more. Deals start at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerPort III Mini USB-C Wall Charger at $18.99. Regularly over $25, today’s deal is the second-best 2020 offer we’ve tracked to date. This ultra-slim wall charger offers upgraded USB-C charging at 30W and a low-profile design that won’t take up too much space in your bag. Ideal for the latest iPhone and Android devices. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Of course, don’t forget, Anker launched its biggest sale of the year yesterday at Amazon with even more deals. Prices start at $10 on a number of Mac, iPhone, and Android accessories, including its newest Thunderbolt 3 docks that are being discounted for the first time.

Anker PowerPort III Mini features:

  • Ultra-compact – 30% smaller than a stock MacBook charger, with a foldable plug for easy storage.
  • Premium build – the smooth matte exterior, glossy detailing around the port face, and cool blue LED to provide an elite look and feel.
  • What you get – PowerPort III mini (cable not include), welcome Guide, our worry-free 18-month, and friendly customer service.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more.
