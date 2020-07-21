Tested: Anker PowerExtend brings juice to your desk with multiple ports/outlets

- Jul. 21st 2020 2:49 pm ET

Editor's note: Tested with 9to5Toys is a new series focused on everyday accessories and essentials to take your setup to the next level.  

Anker recently introduced a new line of power accessories including a batch of surge protectors designed to bring expansive connectivity to your setup. Headlining is the PowerExtend USB-C Power Strip that packs up to 45W Power Delivery along with multiple USB-A and C ports and a trio of outlets. It’s on the pricier side of things at $70, especially when compared to Anker’s other power strip offerings, but there’s no denying that this is a one-stop solution for adding ample power to your setup. Full-on surge protection is another level of functionality that makes this power strip stand out from the rest of Anker’s power strip lineup. Hit the jump for a deeper look in the latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Anker’s latest PowerExtend offering brings ample connectivity

Over the last year or so, Anker has been slowly expanding its power offerings with fresh products designed to simplify your desk setup. The PowerExtend Capsule arrives as one of Anker’s most complete power strip products, highlighted by integrated surge protection, which is something the brand has at times skipped in order to keep prices down.

The tubular design arrives with three forward-facing USB ports, offering two traditional USB-A connections and a single USB-C. Standard 2.4A speeds are available on the USB-A ports, while the USB-C option tops out at 45W, making it a suitable connection point for iPads, iPhones, and select laptops. Notably, it will not be able to handle the more robust power-hungry MacBooks that have recently flooded the market.

Anker PowerExtend Ports

On the back is a trio of traditional outlets with plenty of space in-between. Two of which are rotated a quarter turn while the lone outlet in the middle runs up and down.

Here’s a look at the full list of specs:

  • Charge at High Speed: A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger.
  • Clutter-Free Charging: With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.
  • Superior Safety: Equipped with a wide range of safety features including surge protection, overload protection, a fire-resistant casing, and more to keep you and your devices completely safe.

Tested with 9to5Toys

I’ve written at length before about the benefits of having an ultra-portable charging setup on-hand as our power-hungry devices seemingly grow in number. Over the last year, I’ve added an iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro to my arsenal, which makes full use of the ~100W charger I tote around while away from home.

However, when examining your professional or home setup, different tasks and needs should be taken into account. The PowerExtend from Anker shines with its flexibility of offering USB-C and A ports, along with three full-on outlets.

anker powerextend buttons

I’m particularly fond of the forward-facing design of the ports, while still keeping the outlets out of sight but reachable. The design also isn’t too shabby, although I do wish the footprint was slightly smaller.

Major complaints here center around the single USB-C port and its ceiling of 45W for charging. Ideally, there would be two with a total output closer to 100W, which could handle all of Apple’s devices. Instead, topping out at 45W, you’ll have to rely on the outlets behind and a separate power brick if charging at full speed is a necessity. It’s this decision that really cuts down on the ability to make a streamlined desk setup. Those power bricks are large.

So where does that leave us on a recommendation? The Anker PowerExtend does a great job offering enough USB ports and plenty of outlets. It’s particularly helpful that two of the outlets are rotated to accommodate larger power blocks. If you like an out of sight power solution, this surge-protected strip is for you. Those looking for a cleaned-up approach with minimal distraction may need to look elsewhere, particularly if the 45W output is going to be an issue for your setup.

Buy Anker PowerExtend

