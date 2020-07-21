Bose Portable Home Speaker delivers AirPlay 2, more at a low of $299 ($51 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Bose Portable Home Speaker for $299 shipped. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is good for a $51 discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This Wi-Fi speaker delivers a portable design that yields up to 12-hours of battery life per charge. Alongside built-in access to Alexa, you’ll be able to pair this with the rest of your whole-home audio setup thanks to AirPlay 2 support. The Bose Portable Home Speaker also packs an IPX4 waterproof rating as well as 360-degree sound playback. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 305 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Hit the jump for more details.

Ditch the portable design and score the Bose Home Speaker 300 instead to save some extra cash. This AirPlay 2-enabled speaker fetches $199 at Amazon and delivers much of the same functionality, aside from the portability aspect unique to the lead deal.

We’re still seeing plenty of additional deals on Bluetooth speakers, including the Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker at $99. Plus, you’ll find more where that came from in the JBL Sounds of Summer sale from $15.

Bose Portable Home Speaker features:

The Portable Home Speaker is a wireless home speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and a voice-controlled speaker, all in one. Around the house, you can move it from room to room — and when you leave home, you can take it with you. Anywhere with Wi-Fi, you can control it with your voice and stream music directly from the cloud. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control it like any other portable speaker.

