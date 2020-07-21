We are now ready to gather up all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While the award-winning Shadowmatic for iOS and Apple TV is still 50% off right here, we are now ready to take a closer look at all of today’s price drops. Highlights of our collection include DISTRAINT 2, DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, Peppa Pig Sports Day, My Sketch, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Sports Day: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Sketch – Pencil Sketches: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: neoDefense – Tower Defense: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sound Effects HD: Sounds&Audio: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fashwire: FREE (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: DISTRAINT 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SnakeSnap!: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Copy’em Paste (Clipboard Mgr.): $10 (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: “HOOK”: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Slideshow Master Professional: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Depthshot: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Commodities Pro (ms): FREE (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: ConjuVerb – Spanish Verbs!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WiFi Map Pro: WiFi, VPN Access: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Tormentum – Mystery Adventure: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on DISTRAINT 2:

DISTRAINT 2 is a 2D psychological horror adventure game. You are Price, a man who sold his humanity to get a partnership from a leading company: McDade, Bruton & Moore. DISTRAINT 2 follows on from the events of the first game. It’s a sinister tale about restoring hope and finding your purpose. FEATURES: DISTRAINT 2 has a dark story, but also its fair share of dark humor. The gameplay is simple but effective: You move left and right, collect items, and solve puzzles to progress through the engaging story.

