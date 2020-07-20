Among the best iOS puzzlers out there, Shadowmatic is a former Apple Design and Best of App Store award winner with an interesting light-based approach. Players must rotate abstract objects to find recognizable silhouettes projected in shadow form. It contains 100+ levels spread across a number of interesting environments and is now on sale. Regularly $4, you can now download this one to all of your iOS devices and Apple TV for $1.99. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store in years. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 gamers. More details below.

Shadowmatic is one of the best iOS puzzlers for a reason. This unique puzzle experience features more than 130 levels with non-linear progression, a 3D parallax view, and Hint-Points in case you get stuck on a certain puzzle. At just $2, it’s a great distraction to have in your pocket when you need to kill a few minutes.

But there are plenty more notable iOS price drops today including “HOOK”, Depthshot, Tormentum – Mystery Adventure, The Quest, Baldur’s Gate, Earth 3D, and many more right here.

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

More on Shadowmatic:

Best iOS puzzlers: Shadowmatic is an imagination-stirring puzzle where you rotate abstract objects in a spotlight to find recognizable silhouettes in projected shadows, relevant to the surrounding environment. “Other Worlds” is a chapter of Shadowmatic with over 30 levels in 3 unique thematic environments: Ancient Worlds, Music and Space. The chapter is available as a separate purchase. The game combines stunning visuals with relaxing and captivating gameplay. On your journey to discover the right solution you will stumble upon many unexpected and infinitely varied silhouettes.

