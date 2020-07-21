Today’s best game deals: Metro Exodus $15, Pokémon Let’s Go $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Metro Exodus on PS4 and Xbox One for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 in digital form from Microsoft and Sony, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Aboard the aurora — a modified Steam locomotive — players traverse a post-apocalyptic world with large open-world spaces and the series’ particularly cool scavenge and craft system, all while battling horrible mutated creatures and more. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Fire Emblem Warriors, Shenmue 3, Destroy All Humans!, an Xbox LEGO franchise sale, The Dark Crystal, Pokkén Tournament DX, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Nintendo Capcom, Blizzard & LEGO summer sale
- New Switch eShop sale from $2.50
- Digital Xbox game deals sale from $3
- Sony July PSN sale from $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Shenmue 3 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Destroy All Humans! pre-order $34 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox LEGO Franchise Sale from $6…
- Xbox Mortal Kombat Franchise Sale from $10…
- Pokkén Tournament DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance $10 (Reg. $20)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $52 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $28+)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath Kollection $34 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $19 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Evil Within 2 from $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Halo 5: Guardians $16 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 ($140 off)
- Or $66 on Xbox
- Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers $13 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Death Squared $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Yooka-Laylee $13.50 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity $9 (Reg. $30)
- PAC-MAN $2 (Reg. $4)
- Strider $3 (Reg. $10)
- Hitman Definitive Edition $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Switch $4 (Reg. $20)
- Ni no Kuni White Witch Switch $24.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands 3 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- FINAL FANTASY VII from $8 (Reg. $16)
- Mega Man Xbox sale from $6 or less…
- Far Cry 5 $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50)
- Maneater $26 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 7 $10 (Reg. $20)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
