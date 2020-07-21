Today’s best game deals: Metro Exodus $15, Pokémon Let’s Go $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Metro Exodus on PS4 and Xbox One for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 in digital form from Microsoft and Sony, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Aboard the aurora — a modified Steam locomotive — players traverse a post-apocalyptic world with large open-world spaces and the series’ particularly cool scavenge and craft system, all while battling horrible mutated creatures and more. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Fire Emblem Warriors, Shenmue 3, Destroy All Humans!, an Xbox LEGO franchise sale, The Dark Crystal, Pokkén Tournament DX, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Everything from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: Shin Megami Tensei, more

Ghost of Tsushima: Everything you need to know ahead of this week’s release

LEGO officially unveils new 2,600-piece NES console with playable Super Mario

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator gets official release date, new gameplay, + more

Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month

SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games

Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!