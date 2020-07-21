Today’s best game deals: Metro Exodus $15, Pokémon Let’s Go $40, more

- Jul. 21st 2020 9:31 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Metro Exodus on PS4 and Xbox One for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 in digital form from Microsoft and Sony, today’s offer is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Aboard the aurora — a modified Steam locomotive —  players traverse a post-apocalyptic world with large open-world spaces and the series’ particularly cool scavenge and craft system, all while battling horrible mutated creatures and more. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Fire Emblem Warriors, Shenmue 3, Destroy All Humans!, an Xbox LEGO franchise sale, The Dark Crystal, Pokkén Tournament DX, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Everything from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: Shin Megami Tensei, more

Best gaming computers to build or buy for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Ghost of Tsushima: Everything you need to know ahead of this week’s release

LEGO officially unveils new 2,600-piece NES console with playable Super Mario

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator gets official release date, new gameplay, + more

Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month

SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games

Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Deep Silver

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard