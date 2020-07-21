LG is hitting it hard with its latest gaming monitor, designed for high-end rigs with a 4K panel that can reach 144Hz G-SYNC or FreeSync Premium Pro. Most computers struggle to hit 1440p 144Hz, so LG is really reaching for the top here. This Nano IPS display offers “the most precise color reproduction possible” and is even VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified. Should this moni4k 144hztor become the centerpiece of your gaming setup? Keep reading to find out more

Enjoy insane 4K 144Hz gaming on LG’s latest monitor

You’ll find 1080p 144Hz and 1440p 144Hz monitors plenteous at Best Buy and Amazon, but the 4K 144Hz lineup is pretty slim…and that’s because it takes a special kind of computer to run games at that high of a resolution and refresh rate. But, LG decided that it wants to dominate the arena with its latest 27GN950 monitor. Offering “virtually lossless” 4K UHD resolution with 10-bit color and a 144Hz refresh rate, this monitor truly does it all. G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro tear-free technologies are built-in and a 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage ensures that both gamers and professionals alike will enjoy this display for daily use.

DisplayHDR 600 provides ample brightness for any scenario

If you’re wondering what DisplayHDR 600 means, this monitor can hit sustained brightness of 600-nits while in-use. This is perfect for HDR, but also means that normal use will deliver a display bright enough to be used in most office spaces, even those with some direct sunlight.

Something else the VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification is good for is watching movies or TV shows when supported computers are hooked up. Yeah, you’ll need a certified graphics card or motherboard to take advantage of this feature, but should you have one, movies and TV shows will come to life like never before.

Pricing and availability

The LG UltraGear 27GN950 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor will cost somewhere around $800, though final pricing information isn’t available quite yet.

9to5Toys’ take

If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate gaming monitor that will suffice for now and a few years into the future, this is a great option. Chances are your system can’t push 4K 144Hz, but in a year or two, that won’t be a problem. Until then, you can ramp the resolution down to 1080p or 1440p and still enjoy 144Hz for fast-paced gaming. If you’re looking at playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 next month, this monitor should be among your top choices once it releases.

