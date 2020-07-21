Amazon slashes up to 45% off Thule, Osprey, Timbuk2, and other bag brands

Today we’ve found Thule, Timbuk2, Osprey, and Fossil bags up to 45% off at Amazon. Our top pick from the sale is Osprey’s Arcane Small Laptop Backpack for $47.88 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This sleek yet compact bag is ready to accommodate 13-inch MacBooks, iPads, and or a newly-discounted Chromebook. A notable inclusion is its large J-zip front panel which provides quick access to the bag’s internal compartment. A low-profile stretch side pocket is ready to securely hold a water bottle, ensuring you can easily stay hydrated. This bag is constructed with recycled polyester fabric that puts 7.8 plastic bottles back to use. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

Those of you that are chasing sheer value are unlikely to be disappointed by Lenovo’s Casual MacBook Backpack which recently fell under $14. It boasts enough room for a 16-inch MacBook Pro, ensuring it’s a versatile solution that won’t break the bank. While fabric used is not comprised of water bottles, it’s said to repel liquids, helping keep your gear protected.

Osprey Arcane Small Laptop Backpack features:

Large J-zip front panel access to internal compartment

Padded laptop and document sleeve (fits up to most 13″ laptops)

Zippered front panel scratch-free pocket and low-profile stretch water bottle side pocket

