Tackle tough clean-ups with RIDGID’s NXT Wet/Dry Vac at $79 (Reg. $128)

Home Depot is now offering the RIDGID 14-Gallon NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for $79 shipped. Regularly $128, today’s deal is $49 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This NXT wet/dry vacuum features a 6.0 peak HP and a 2.5-inch diameter size for tough clean-ups. It includes a fine dust filter (“captures 99.5% of all dust particles”) as well as a 7-foot Tug-A-Long hose, a pair of extension wands, wet/car nozzles, a dusting brush, and the crevice tool, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 300 Home Depot customers. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need such a robust wet/dry vac for the workshop, take a look at the Armor All Utility Shop Vac. It comes in at $45 on Amazon and is much more portable for lugging out to the driveway to clean the car. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 7,500 Amazon customers.

We also still have WORX’s 20V Portable Mini Vacuum on sale for even harder to reach jobs. But you’ll want to browse through our previous Dyson roundup for deals on proper uprights and stick vacs. And while we are talking clean-ups, today’s Gold Box is filled with notable offers on pressure washers and accessories for the backyard.

More on the RIDGID 14-Gallon NXT Wet/Dry Shop Vac:

The RIDGID 14 Gal. NXT wet/dry vacuum is built for pros ready to take their projects to the next level. With more power, enhanced durability and an advanced design specifically engineered for the pro user, this high-performance vac is part of the most powerful line of wet dry vacuums RIDGID has ever made. At 6.0 peak HP, this vacuum delivers the power for heavy-duty cleanups. Its redesigned scroll technology gives this NXT wet/dry vacuum an increase in power, suction and lift.

