WORX’s 20V Portable Mini Vacuum is now available for $80 shipped (20% off)

The official WORX eBay storefront is now offering its 20V Power Share Portable Vacuum Cleaner for $79.99 shipped. This model regularly fetches $100 at Amazon and is now on sale for $90 directly from WORX. Today’s offer is 20% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. Along with one-touch bin emptying and a washable HEPA filter, it ships with a 20V battery and the charger to juice it back up. This model is ideal for cleaning out the car or even desk drawers and things of that nature via the host of included attachments. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can save significantly with a standard hand vacuum, like this $38 Black+Decker model, but you might want to give the Brigii Mini Vacuum Cleaner a look as well. The Brigii is ideal for extremely hard-to-reach areas, like in-between the keys on your keyboard, and comes in at just $35 on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating. It’s not quite as powerful as today’s WORX option, but it’s even better for detailing jobs around the house.

We also have the Greenworks’ Pro 60V Leaf Blower on sale for outdoor clean-ups this summer. But be sure to swing by our Green Deals roundups for additional eco-friendly yard tools and our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the WORX 20V Power Share Portable Vacuum:

[LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN] Easy to move, easy to store, easy to vacuum in tight spaces, the ultimate in convenient cleaning

[ATTACHMENTS] Comes with a crevice nozzle and a brush, perfect for getting crumbs out of dashboards or lint off of furniture

[STRONG SUCTION] 10 kPa is a lot of power for its weight class—this tool might be small, but it’s mighty

[EASY EMPTY] One-touch, no fuss button when the container is full—and the washable triple HEPA filter keeps the dirt from cycling back into the air

