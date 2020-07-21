Refurbished Apple Watch deals start at $95 in this 1-day sale

- Jul. 21st 2020 6:45 am ET

From $95
Today only, Woot is offering Apple Watch Series 1 from $94.99 in refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $299, today’s deal is $30 under our previous mention and marks the first time we’ve seen an Apple Watch from a reputable retailer under $100. While this is an older model, Apple is still offering support with watchOS 6, which you can learn about here. With fitness tracking, notification support, and up to 18-hours of battery life, this wearable will deliver all the features we’ve come to know and love about Apple Watch over the years. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest price drops on Macs, iPhones, and iPad. Right now, you’ll find deals on a wide range of Apple’s latest offerings.

Apple Watch Series 1 features:

  • 1.65-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 390 x 312 pixels and Sapphire Crystal Glass
  • Operating System: watchOS 2, Chipset: Apple S1, Processor: 520 MHz, GPU: PowerVR SGX543
  • Internal Memory: 8GB, 512MB RAM
  • Heart Rate Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor
  • Up to 18 Hours of All-Day Battery Life

Apple Watch

