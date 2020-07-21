Refurbished Apple Watch deals start at $95 in this 1-day sale

Today only, Woot is offering Apple Watch Series 1 from $94.99 in refurbished condition. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $299, today’s deal is $30 under our previous mention and marks the first time we’ve seen an Apple Watch from a reputable retailer under $100. While this is an older model, Apple is still offering support with watchOS 6, which you can learn about here. With fitness tracking, notification support, and up to 18-hours of battery life, this wearable will deliver all the features we’ve come to know and love about Apple Watch over the years. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Apple Watch Series 1 features:

1.65-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 390 x 312 pixels and Sapphire Crystal Glass

Operating System: watchOS 2, Chipset: Apple S1, Processor: 520 MHz, GPU: PowerVR SGX543

Internal Memory: 8GB, 512MB RAM

Heart Rate Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor

Up to 18 Hours of All-Day Battery Life

