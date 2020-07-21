DiscountMags is offering 1-year subscriptions to The Economist Magazine for $47.99 with free delivery. Simply use the code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem the sale price. You can choose between the print or digital version on the listing page at the price listed above, or score both for $69.99 using our promo code. This deal is matching our previous mention and is more than $100 below Economist direct. This same subscription sells for $141 more on Amazon. Jump below the fold for more details.

Today’s deal on The Economist magazine is easily the best out there. While Amazon has loads of magazines on sale right now in both physical and digital form, its best price on The Economist is a 3-month $55 trial sub with a full year starting at $189 right now.

The Economist is described as the “premier source for the analysis of world business and current affairs.” It covers everything from international news, world politics, and business, to finance, science, and technology. “Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics.”

More on The Economist Magazine:

