Garmin fēnix 5S Plus Smartwatch hits new all-time low following $300 discount

Woot is currently offering the Garmin fēnix 5S Plus GPS Smartwatch for $449.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $750, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $50, is $24 under the Amazon all-time low, and the best to date. Armed with up to 7-days of battery life, the fēnix 5S comes packed with a full suite of fitness tracking capabilities. Not only can it track runs with GPS, but also includes heart-rate monitoring and more. A sapphire scratch-resistant display rounds out the notable inclusions alongside topographic maps, built-in navigation sensors, and storage for up to 500 songs. Over 820 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More details below.

Save even more when you opt for the Garmin Vivoactive 4S at $324 instead. This wearable still featured a rugged design with onboard GPS, but forgoes the upgraded mapping capabilities and other higher-end features of the lead deal.

Over in our fitness tracker deal hub, you’ll find discounts on the Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch, which has dropped to a new all-time low of $200 following a 33% discount. That’s alongside the best price of the year on Fitbit Verse Lite at $100.

Garmin fēnix 5S Plus features:

For athletes and outdoor adventurers, the Fenix 5S Plus multisport GPS watch is the rugged, high-performance timepiece that meets big challenges and fits smaller wrists. Beat yesterday with premium features that range from routable TOPO maps and storage for up to 500 songs to estimated heart rate at the wrist and Garmin Pay, the contactless payment solution.

