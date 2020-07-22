Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC Headphones down to $236 (Save 30%), more from $159

ProElectronics via Rakuten is currently offering the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth ANC Headphones for $239.95 shipped in black or silver. Typically fetching up to $349, today’s offer is $39 under the current Amazon discount for the all-time low there and marks one of the best we’ve seen this year. Those who fancy the rose gold colorway can make out for $235.57. Touting three levels of active noise cancellation, the popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II deliver up to up to 20-hours of battery life and more. Plus, there’s a dedicated button for accessing Google Assistant or Siri. Over 21,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Also on sale, Amazon offers the Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones II for $159. Down from $229, you’ll save 30% and drop the price to match its Amazon low. With up to 15-hours of playback, this pair of Bluetooth headphones delivers “deep, immersive sound” and you’ll also be able to pair them with two devices at a time. Over 9,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Those who would prefer to go the true-wireless route and currently save on the AirPods Pro bundled with AppleCare+ at $239. That’s down from its $278 going rate and marks one of the best values we’ve seen to date.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones features:

What happens when you clear away the noisy distractions of the world? Concentration goes to the next level. You get deeper into your music, your work, or whatever you want to focus on. That’s the power of Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II. Put them on and get closer to what you’re most passionate about. And that’s just the beginning. QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II are now enabled with Bose AR — an innovative, audio-only take on augmented reality.

