AirPods Pro with AppleCare+ drop to $239, today only ($278 value)

- Jul. 22nd 2020 7:28 am ET

$239
Today only, B&H offers Apple’s AirPods Pro bundled with AppleCare+ for $239 shipped. Regularly $249 for the AirPods alone, the added $29 AppleCare+ bundle equates a $279 value. Today’s offer has an effective price of $210, which is amongst the best we’ve tracked all-time.

AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.” AppleCare protection ensures that you’ll be able to quickly replace your AirPods if you lose one or both at a discounted rate.

Save $104 and go with Apple’s second-generation AirPods. You’ll miss out on the active noise cancellation features and that new design, but there’s still a whole lot to like here, including Hey Siri and stellar battery life.

Don’t forget, B&H launched a wide-ranging sale yesterday with notable discounts on MacBooks, iPads, and various other everyday essentials for back to school. Check out all of our top picks here. We also spotted a number of notable deals on iPad Pro this morning, which also come bundled with AppleCare+.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water-resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

