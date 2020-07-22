Clean your recordings up with a $7 Deco Gear Mic Pop Screen (Reg. up to $20)

BuyDig is now offering the Deco Gear Universal Microphone Pop Screen for $6.99 shipped. Regularly just shy of $20 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention at as much as 65% off and is about $6 under the Amazon all-time low. Anyone who spent any time with our podcasting and mic isolation features will know how important a simple pop screen can be for removing unwanted noise from your recordings. This model features a pair of screens held together by the gooseneck for precise positioning. It also sports a universal clip that will clamp on to just about any mic stand. Rated 3.7/5 stars with more than 50% leaving a 5 star rating. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how low of a price today’s deal is. Even the no-name options on Amazon start at around $8 or $9 right now. Even if you despise the orange colorway on the Deco Gear (get the black duct tape out?), I would still recommend it over the basic and slightly more expensive options out there.

And while we are talking content creation and the like, be sure to check out our hands-on video reviews for the Elgato Wave:3 Streaming Mic and Sony’s new ZV-1 camera system. In fact, Canon is running a massive refurb sale on a wide-range of shooters with deals at as much as 40% off right here.

More on the Deco Gear Universal Microphone Pop Screen:

Pop filters are essential to a professional-sounding recording. Deco Gear’s Universal Pop Filter features double layer acoustic filter with adjustable goose neck and mic stand clip for precise positioning to help get the best out of your podcasting, streaming or recording.

