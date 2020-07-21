Add nearly 33-feet of smart RGB LED lighting to your home for just $30

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot Smart RGB LED Light Strip for $29.99 shipped with the code TLGMC7P5 at checkout. Down from its $44 going rate, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This light strip connects to your Wi-Fi for control via a smartphone app, Alexa, or Assistant. You’ll get voice control here, which is something that you generally have to spend quite a bit more for. This strip has two 16.4-foot RGB LED strips that can branch off from the hub, allowing you to cover an entire kitchen, home theater, or any other large room in your house with ease. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save some cash when ditching the voice-controlled aspect of today’s lead deal. Minger has a 32.8-foot RGB LED strip available for $28 shipped. There’s an included IR remote that you’ll use to change the colors, brightness, lighting effects, and power state in the box.

However, if you’re just wanting to light behind your TV in the living room, we’ve got you covered at a much more budget-focused price. This strip is 6.56-feet long and is powered off a USB port. Just plug it into your TV and it’ll run, with an included remote for changing the brightness and more. All this can be added to your home theater for just $12 Prime shipped.

Govee Smart RGB LED Strip features:

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant: Use simple conversation starters to turn on and off, dim or brighten and swap to your favorite color, currently compatible with Echo and Google Home. Decorate your colorful Christmas ambiance with voice control 32.8ft light strips (2x5m).

WiFi Wireless Control: Take complete control of home lighting with Govee Home App from anywhere. Create room mood light with romance, relaxation or party ambiance with Music and Mic function. [Please close to the control box when connecting WiFi]

Brighter Lamp Beads: With unique designed RGB LED light strip, a variety of colors and brightness can be changed. Premium 5050 LEDs and ultra-long (2x5m) 32.8feet light strip extend multicolor ambiance throughout your entire home.

