Bundle iPad Pro with AppleCare+ and save up to $530 for a limited time

B&H is offering Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro bundled with AppleCare+ for up to $530 off. Both 11- and 12.9-inch models are included in today’s sale, which brings some of the largest cash discounts we’ve tracked to date. AppleCare+ typically goes for $129, making today’s offers up to $400 off on the iPad Pro alone.

Notable features here include a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Plus, you can count on Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. AppleCare keeps your iPad Pro protected in the event of an accident with a $49 deductible, adding some peace of mind along the way.

Leverage your savings and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Don’t forget, B&H launched a wide-ranging sale yesterday with notable discounts on MacBooks, iPads, and various other everyday essentials for back to school. Check out all of our top picks here.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!