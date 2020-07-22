Bring some Nikon Binoculars on your adventures for $49 (Refurb, Orig. $70)

BuyDig is now offering the Nikon Aculon A30 10×25 Binoculars for $49 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $70 and still fetching as much from Nikon, these binoculars sell for $67 on Amazon in new condition and are now at the best price we can find. Perfect for outdoor adventures, this set weighs less than 10-ounces making them extremely portable. You’re looking at 10x magnification and 25mm multicoated lenses along with a central focus knob and an ergonomic design that “makes it easy and comfortable to hold throughout periods of extended use.” Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the brand name on today’s lead isn’t all that important to you, take a look at the Aurosports 10×25 Folding High Powered Compact Binoculars. They sell for $26 in new condition and carry a 4+ star rating from over 2,600 Amazon customers. While they don’t sport as robust a build quality as today’s Nikons, they provide similar zoom specs and save you some cash in the process.

More on the Nikon Aculon A30 10×25 Binoculars:

The ACULON A30 10×25 is an extremely portable binocular that weighs in at less than 10 ounces. This is a quality optic at an affordable price that you can take with you on any outdoor adventure. The body design of the ACULON A30 makes it easy and comfortable to hold throughout periods of extended use. Nikon’s lens multicoating enhances image brightness. The environmentally-friendly Nikon lenses deliver astonishing clarity and precision in a lighter-weight, lead and arsenic-free glass composition.

