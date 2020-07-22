Office supplies and desk accessories from $5 at Amazon: Pens, organizers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% or more off Paper Mate, Expo, and other office supplies. Everything ships free for Prime members in orders over $25 and carries 4+ star ratings. One standout from the bunch is the Rolodex Mesh Collection Spinning Desk Sorter for $7.53. Regularly up to as much as $11, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked in the last year and is now the best we can find. Office Depot sells a very similar model for over $17. Measuring 6.5- x 6.5- x 6.5-inches, this handy desktop organizer features a metal construction and rotatable trays for easy access. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers and a perfect place to store all of the pens, pencils, and other accessories on sale today below the fold.
Amazon Office Supply Sale:
- 20-pack Paper Mate Retractable Pens $5 (Reg. $7.50+)
- 16-pack EXPO Low-Odor Dry Erase Markers $9 (Reg. $18)
- 12-pack Sharpie Retractable Highlighters $11 (Reg. $15)
- Rolodex Front-Load Letter Tray $11 (Reg. $15)
- 60-pack Elmer’s All Purpose Glue Sticks $12.50 (Reg. $20)
- 12-pack Paper Mate Mechanical Pencils $16 (Reg. $28)
- 12-pack Paper Mate Flair Felt Tip Pens $9 (Reg. $13+)
- And much more…
More on the Rolodex Mesh Spinning Desk Sorter:
- Handy supply caddy stores miscellaneous desk items to keep everything you need organized and within reach.
- Mesh collection desk accessories have a simple and elegant industrial look and sturdy metal construction.
- Desk organizer compartments let you separate pens, pencils, rulers and scissors. Shallow compartments hold clips and other small supplies.
- Trays rotate for easy access.
