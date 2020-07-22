Office supplies and desk accessories from $5 at Amazon: Pens, organizers, more

- Jul. 22nd 2020 8:48 am ET

From $5
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% or more off Paper Mate, Expo, and other office supplies. Everything ships free for Prime members in orders over $25 and carries 4+ star ratings. One standout from the bunch is the Rolodex Mesh Collection Spinning Desk Sorter for $7.53. Regularly up to as much as $11, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked in the last year and is now the best we can find. Office Depot sells a very similar model for over $17. Measuring 6.5- x 6.5- x 6.5-inches, this handy desktop organizer features a metal construction and rotatable trays for easy access. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers and a perfect place to store all of the pens, pencils, and other accessories on sale today below the fold. 

Amazon Office Supply Sale:

You’ll want to swing by our previous office supplies roundup for even more deals starting from just $1. There are pens, pencils, highlighters, Crayola art supplies, and much more on sale right here. If you’re looking for a home office upgrade, be sure to hit up the latest Herman Miller sale and check out its brand new gaming chair. Plus, you’ll find even more furniture deals right here.

More on the Rolodex Mesh Spinning Desk Sorter:

  • Handy supply caddy stores miscellaneous desk items to keep everything you need organized and within reach.
  • Mesh collection desk accessories have a simple and elegant industrial look and sturdy metal construction.
  • Desk organizer compartments let you separate pens, pencils, rulers and scissors. Shallow compartments hold clips and other small supplies.
  • Trays rotate for easy access.

