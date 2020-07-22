After first being teased back in February, just before the COVID-19 outbreak, Herman Miller announced that it would be partnering with Logitech G on a new batch of gaming furniture. At that point, it was anyone’s guess as to what this new product would be. Well, today we know. Herman Miller and Logitech have partnered to bring the former’s popular Embody Desk Chair to market with a complete redesign focused on the needs of gamers. Of course, Herman Miller is well-known as an iconic furniture manufacturer, but also a brand with a legacy of ergonomic and comfortable desk chairs. The new Embody Gaming Chair looks to capitalize on all the knowledge of both brands with this announcement. Hit the jump for full details, pricing, and availability.

Herman Miller and Logitech pair up

On the surface, today’s announcement may come as a surprise. Herman Miller is a legendary furniture-maker with a history to match. So why do they need to partner up with Logitech?

Herman Miller’s desk chairs have long been a favorite of hardcore gamers. Logitech G is one of the most popular gaming accessory makers out there. So in that way, the pairing makes quite a bit of sense.

Here’s Tim Straker, CMO at Herman Miller, explaining the partnership further:

“Together with Logitech G, we studied esports pros and players to see how we could improve their performance and help them take better care of their bodies while they play. We found that players took a variety of postures in chairs that had a negative impact on their performance, and could potentially damage their health over time.”

The new Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair sits under the furniture makers branding, but one look will communicate just how much impact Logitech G had on the visuals.

The Embody Chair has always had a bit of a futuristic look, particularly for Herman Miller standards. Logitech is bringing some exciting colors with a bright blue backside and a few other visual tweaks. Herman Miller is leaning on its experience as one of the best in the game with 7-points of calibration, copper-infused foam, and other features to ensure that the build quality is top-notch. Best of all? No assembly required and a 12-year warranty.

Pricing and availability

The Herman Miller Embody Gaming Chair will retail for $1,495. It’s slated to be released this month and you can find full details on this landing page over at Herman Miller.

