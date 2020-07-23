Amazon now offering 50% off Optimum Nutrition Whey with up to $57 in savings

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of 5-pound Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder containers (Chocolate Malt) for $62.98 shipped. Simply add two 5-pound containers to your cart to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $60 each, today’s deal is up to $57 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While slightly backordered, you can still lock-in the discounted price and have yourself covered for most of the summer. One of the most popular options out there, the Gold Standard Whey contains 24-grams of protein per serving as well as 5-grams of BCAAs and just 1- to 3-grams of sugar. It is “banned substance tested” and is designed “to support lean muscle mass.” Rated 4+ stars from over 28,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Considering how large the savings is here today, it might be worth considering scoring a container of Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder to mix into you daily routine. You can score 120-servings on Amazon for $16.50 Prime shipped where it is the #1 best-selling option. It also might be worth using a fraction of your savings on an $8 BlenderBottle so you can whip up a protein shake anywhere.

Just keep in mind, the “Buy 2, save 50%” promotion available on the lead deal above can also be applied to a wealth of other products right now as well. Hit up this landing page to see all the eligible items including loads of protein and health supplements.

While we are talking health and fitness, be sure to check out our guides for the best hiking shoes for men under $60 and the best women’s running shorts under $30. Out fashion guide is also jam-packed full of workout apparel including footwear from Joe’s New Balance and Eastbay, along with everything else you’ll find right here.

More on the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey:

GOLD STANDARD 100% WHEY BLEND – 24g blended protein consisting of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass – they don’t call it the GOLD STANDARD of quality for nothing

OVER 5G OF BCAAS – help build lean and strong muscles with naturally occurring BCAAs

3-4G CARBS, 1-3G SUGAR, AND 1-1.5G FAT, GLUTEN FREE, No Sucralose in Double Rich Chocolate Flavor

INSTANTIZED – improves mixability to prevent lumps and clumps

