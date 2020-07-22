Jim Beam’s cooking set includes a charcoal grill, case, and tools for $26.50

- Jul. 22nd 2020 3:57 pm ET

Today only, Woot is offering the Jim Beam 5-Piece Cooler and Grill Set for $26.59 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down nearly 25% from its regular going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering a charcoal grill, dual-function cooler/carrier, and three BBQ tools, this set is perfect for camping and more. If you’re looking for the ultimate beginner’s kit for grilling, this sure is a great setup. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

When it comes to charcoal grills, it’ll be hard to beat this price. Normally you’d pay $30 for grills from well-known brands, and even lesser-known options still come in at around $26 on Amazon.

Do you already have an outdoor grilling set up, but are looking to upgrade some of your gear? We recently outlined some must-have items, ranging from good tool kits to thermometers and more.

Jim Beam Grill Set features:

  • CARRY CASE : This popular Jim Beam BBQ item comes in a portable tote bag/carry case. The bag has an adjustable strap that lets you carry your bag with ease
  • DUAL FUNCTION : The tote bag comes with multiple functionalities, it serves as a storage bag for the grill in the main zipper. The lower side of the bag sports a zipper which helps store the grilling tools. Additionally the top most zip sports a zipper, which serves as a cooler to keep your beverages cold
  • JIM BEAM PROMISE : The Jim Beam age old brands bespeaks quality and durability. Jim Beam tools are made from high grade materials sourced from places with expertise in the field

