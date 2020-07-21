Logitech’s K270 Wireless Keyboard hits best price in years: $20 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Logitech K270 Wireless Keyboard for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in years. This peripheral boasts a full-size keyboard layout that includes a numeric keypad that aims to take productivity to the next level. Strong wireless connectivity allows you to remain paired up to 33-feet away. Eight dedicated hot keys can be found along the top, providing instant access to the volume, playback controls, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A quick look at Amazon’s best-selling keyboards will showcase just how affordable the deal above is. That being said, those of you willing to give up a numeric keypad can grab OMOTON’s Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard at $18 to further reduce spending. Just bear in mind that usage may not be as comfortable given it’s more compact design.

Need a new mouse too? You’re in luck because Dell’s shapeshifting Bluetooth Mouse is still marked down to $40.50. While not highly-affordable, it bears a striking resemblance to Microsoft Arc while maintaining a lower price. When not in use it can be twisted to make it fit more comfortably in a pocket.

Logitech K270 Wireless Keyboard features:

Plug-and-play setup with one tiny receiver that stays in computer and lets to add compatible devices

Robust connection with up to 10-meter (33 feet) range

Eight hot keys: For instant access to the Internet, e-mail, music volume and more

