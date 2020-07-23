Razer’s all-new Blade 15 Gaming Laptop sees very first discount at $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the new Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop for $1,699.99 shipped. Saving you $100 from the going rate, today’s offer marks the very first price cut to date and is subsequently a new all-time low. Razer’s latest gaming laptop comes equipped with a 144Hz 15-inch 1080p display alongside a portable form-factor. Everything is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card supplements the package. Alongside three USB 3.0 ports, there’s also Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 is also built-in, with Chroma RGB lighting adding some extra flare. Over 185 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Make the most of your savings by turning the Blade 15 into a battlestation with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $100. Adding this accessory onto your desk will provide your setup with a place to dock your new gaming laptop. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well.

Then go swing by our PC gaming guide for some other discounted accessories to complete your setup. Or if its the latest and greatest in monitors you’re after, LG just unveiled a new high-end gaming display with 4K, 144Hz, and G-SYNC that’s worth checking out right here.

Razer Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptop features:

The new Razer Blade 15 features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and the new 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6 core processor, to deliver amazing power and portability. The 15. 6″ smooth 144Hz Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond.

