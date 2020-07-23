Satechi takes up to 20% off Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch accessories from $32

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch accessories. One highlight is on its USB-C Stand and Hub for Mac mini at $63.99 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. This hybrid USB-C hub and stand elevates your Mac mini off the desk with a matching aluminum design. Even though Apple’s latest entry-level desktop Mac has a pretty robust I/O selection, this accessory brings many of those ports to the front of the device. You’re looking at three USB 3.0, a single USB-C slot, SD card readers, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 310 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Other notable Satechi deals at Amazon

For more was to upgrade your Apple setup, Anker’s latest sale has discounts on 2-in-1 Qi chargers, speakers, and more from $12. Plus, earlier in the week we saw the very first price cuts on its new Thunderbolt 3 docks, as well.

Satechi USB-C Stand and Hub features:

First of its kind, the Type-C Aluminum Stand & Hub elevates and transforms your Mac Mini into a powerful, surprisingly compact workstation. Equipped with a USB-C data port, three USB-A 3.0 ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack port, to provide convenient access to your peripherals.

