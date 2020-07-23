Satechi takes up to 20% off Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch accessories from $32

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch accessories. One highlight is on its USB-C Stand and Hub for Mac mini at $63.99 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. This hybrid USB-C hub and stand elevates your Mac mini off the desk with a matching aluminum design. Even though Apple’s latest entry-level desktop Mac has a pretty robust I/O selection, this accessory brings many of those ports to the front of the device. You’re looking at three USB 3.0, a single USB-C slot, SD card readers, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 310 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.
Other notable Satechi deals at Amazon
- Compact Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard: $64 (Reg. $80)
- 75W Dual USB-C PD Travel Charger: $56 (Reg. $70)
- Bluetooth Extended Numeric Keypad: $40 (Reg. $45)
- w/ on-page coupon
- USB-C Apple Watch Charging Dock: $32 (Reg. $40)
For more was to upgrade your Apple setup, Anker’s latest sale has discounts on 2-in-1 Qi chargers, speakers, and more from $12. Plus, earlier in the week we saw the very first price cuts on its new Thunderbolt 3 docks, as well.
Satechi USB-C Stand and Hub features:
First of its kind, the Type-C Aluminum Stand & Hub elevates and transforms your Mac Mini into a powerful, surprisingly compact workstation. Equipped with a USB-C data port, three USB-A 3.0 ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack port, to provide convenient access to your peripherals.
