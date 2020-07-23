Anker’s latest sale discounts 2-in-1 Qi chargers, speakers, and more from $12

Today Anker is kicking off another batch of discounted chargers and smartphone accessories via Amazon with prices starting at $12. Our top pick falls to its PowerWave+ Qi Charging Pad at $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for one of the best to date. This 2-in-1 charging solution simplifies your nightstand with the ability to refuel both an iPhone and Apple Watch. Its integrated Qi charger can dish out both 10W and 7.5W speeds, and by bringing your own Apple Watch cable, there’s a dedicated dock for enjoying nightstand mode and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more deals from $12.

Other top Anker deals:

Be sure to swing by our Anker sale from earlier in the week for even more discounted gear. There you’ll find the very first price cuts on its new Thunderbolt 3 docks, as well as more from $10. Then hit up our smartphone accessories guide for everything else for your iPhone or Android handset.

Anker PowerWave+ Charging Pad features:

With both a dedicated Apple Watch stand and wireless charging pad, you can power up your Apple Watch and charge your phone, AirPods, or other Qi-enabled device at the same time. Compatible with Apple Watch Series 1-5, phones including iPhone, Samsung, and Sony, plus a wide range of wireless earbuds including AirPods, Galaxy Buds, and Pixel Buds.

