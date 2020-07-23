Stearns Hydroprene life vests are now 50% off at Amazon: 2-packs for $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering 50% off Stearns Hydroprene life vests. There are a pair of 2-packs to choose from today at $29.99, both of which are now half price. While this set comes with a pair of small/medium vests, the Hydroprene Life Vest bundle has multiple sizes to choose from. Both options are now at the lowest price we can find. Perfect for all your summer adventures or trips to the lake house, these vests are made of “lightweight Hydroprene material” for a soft feel and easy maneuverability. Features include ride-up tabs to move the US Coast Guard-approved jacket back in place if needed, two adjustable buckled straps, and a zippered front. Ratings are thin on these models, but Stearns makes loads of life jackets that carry solid ratings on Amazon. More details below.

At just $15 each, today’s 2-packs are some of the best deals we can find on life vests right now. However, if you’re just looking for a single vest or something for the kids, you can get away without spending $30. This child boating vest and the Stearns Infant Classic start at just $20, while this Adult Classic starts at $25. Again, you’re only getting one with these options, but if that’s all you need you might as well save a bit of cash.

More on Stearns Hydroprene life vests:

Whether you’re riding a wake or swimming a mile, the sculpted back design is going to move comfortably with you. Our lightweight Hydroprene Material technology is our softest, most maneuverable material-perfect for an entire day at the lake.

Ride-up tabs in the front allow you to pull your US Coast Guard-approved jacket back into place when you jump into the water, and two adjustable buckled straps and zippered front keep the vest in place for the entire ride

Hydroprene Material is also tough, and coupled with PVC foam inside and 1.5-inch webbed straps, you’re sure to catch wakes in it season after season. Lightweight Hydroprene Material construction for softer comfort and more maneuverability.

