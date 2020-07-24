Samsung’s T7 USB-C SSDs boast 1,050 MB/s speeds on sale from $90 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T7 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $159.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s offer marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Equipped with USB-C connectivity, this slim SSD packs up to 1,050 MB/s transfer speeds into its shock-resistant, metal housing. It’s said to withstand drops up to 6-feet, ensuring that this drive is perfect for throwing in your bag and using on-the-go. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $90.

Also on sale, Amazon has the 2TB version of the T7 SSD for $299.99. Here you’ll save $70 from the usual price, dropping this drive to a new Amazon low. This option comes with double the storage as the lead deal alongside the same form-factor and connectivity. Or if you’re looking to make out for less than the featured storage tier, the 500GB version is down to $89.99 from its usual $110 price tag. Both are rated 4.2/5 stars.

We’re also still tracking the Samsung T7 Touch SSDs on sale right now, as well. Prices start at $110 here, and deliver some extra security in the form of built-in fingerprint sensors.

Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD features:

The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transfering large files. Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 gives you speed and durability in a palm-sized package. Introducing the new standard in external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

