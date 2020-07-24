Load up on Sharpies, Crayola gear, highlighters, and more from just $1 today

Amazon is offering the 5-pack of Sharpie Ultra Fine Point Permanent Markers (assorted colors) for $2.97. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Staples. Regularly as much as just shy of $6, today’s deal is nearly 50% of the going rate and the best price we can find. Perfect for everything from paper and plastic to metal and “most other surfaces,” this is a 5-pack of permanent fine point markers. The quick-drying ink is AP-certified as well as being water- and fade-resistant. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. Head below for office and art supply deals.

Proudly permanent ink marks on paper, plastic, metal, and most other surfaces

Intensely brilliant colors create eye-popping, vibrant impressions. Ink is smear-proof

Remarkably resilient ink dries quickly and resists both fading and water; AP certified

Endlessly versatile ultra-fine point is perfect for countless uses in the classroom, office, home, and beyond

Colorful options: Includes 1 Green, 1 Blue, 1 Red, and 2 Black Sharpie permanent markers

