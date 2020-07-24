Protect your AirPods Pro with Twelve South’s AirSnap Case at $32 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South AirSnap Pro Case for $32.06 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Twelve South’s AirSnap wraps your AirPods Pro in a stylish twill covering and sports a built-in clip for attaching to your backpack and more. It’s compatible with the AirPods’ built-in wireless charging capabilities, and there’s also a cutout on the bottom for easily charging with a Lightning cable, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Entering at just $6 over on Amazon, this alternative case will wrap your AirPods Pro in any number of colorful styles. You’ll be ditching the more premium leather design of the lead deal, and of course, the Twelve South quality, but will make out for significantly less. This option comes well-reviewed too, with over 3,200 customers having left a 4.8/5 star rating.

If you want to bring much of the same leather stylings to your standard AirPods, Nomad currently has its Rugged Case on sale for $15 right now. That’s part of a larger 50% off sale that’s offering deals from $10.

Twelve South AirSnap Pro Case features:

Full-grain leather case with reinforced edge stitching is designed to protect AirPods Pro. Strong snap closure keeps AirPods secure when on the go. S-Clip keeps AirSnap attached to your bag or backpack and is easily removable if you want to secure to a keyring or use included wrist strap. Bottom cut-out for convenient charging without removing from case. AirSnap also supports wireless charging.

