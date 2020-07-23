Nomad’s latest outlet sale takes up to 50% off Apple accessories from $10

- Jul. 23rd 2020 4:51 pm ET

0

Nomad has kicked off a new outlet sale today with up to 50% off a selection of iPhone cases, Apple accessories, and more from $10. Shipping charges may apply and vary. Our top pick is on the Rugged Leather AirPods Case at $14.95. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Wrapping your AirPods in a rugged, genuine leather, this case keeps your true wireless earbuds protected in style. It’s compatible with both the original and wireless charging versions of AirPods, and the leather is said to gain a beautiful patina over time. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 540 customers. Head below for all of our other top picks.

Other notable Nomad deals include:

Earlier today, we spotted a collection of Mac, iPhone, and Apple Watch accessories from Satechi on sale from $32. That’s alongside all of the on-going deals in our Anker sales from this morning and earlier this week.

Nomad AirPods Rugged Case V1 features:

Designed to give your AirPods a classic, yet bold new look. This minimalist, two-piece Rugged Case is built with genuine, vegetable-tanned leather from one of America’s oldest tanneries. The leather is designed to beautifully patina with time, creating an AirPods case truly unique to you.

