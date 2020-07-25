ViewSonic’s Shorter Throw 1080p Projector hits low of $500 (Reg. up to $650)

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic Shorter Throw 1080p Projector (PJD7828HDL) for $499.99 shipped. That’s up to $150 off recent pricing and is a match for the lowest price we’ve tracked. With support for a screen size of up to 300-inches, this projector is ready to put almost and TV’s dimensions to shame. It boasts two built-in 10W speakers which are said to “deliver room-filling audio.” Lamp life is projected to last up to 10,000 hours. This works out to 13-years of viewing, making it an investment that’s built for the long haul. Inputs include HDMI, USB-A, VGA, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t have a large enough wall to put a projector to proper use, perhaps a tad of that money would be better spent on NEOGEO Mini International. It’s down to $46 at Amazon, which is 25% off what you’d typically have to fork over. Players will find a total of 40 classic games in this compact package that’s bound to look great atop your desk.

Oh, and for those of you that would rather spend more to garner 4K, be sure to peek at the deal we spotted on ViewSonic’s Short Throw Portable Smart Projector. It’s currently marked down and $319 off at Amazon. It has built-in streaming capabilities and even can be controlled from an Alexa or Assistant-enabled device.

ViewSonic Shorter Throw 1080p Projector features:

BIG SCREEN HOME THEATER: Immersive theater-like experience in Full HD (1920x1080p) on a screen up to 300-inches in 3200 lumens

CINEMATIC COLORS: Exclusive SuperColor technology offers a wide color gamut for beautiful image production in nearly any environment

PREMIUM AUDIO: Two built-in 10W speakers deliver room-filling audio to compliment your home theater experience

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!