Score Google’s Nest Hub Max + Nest Hub at $229, more smart home gear from $50

BuyDig is offering the Google Nest Hub Max bundled with a Nest Hub for $229 shipped with the code ZWE28 at checkout. Retailing for around $330 if you purchase both at full price, today’s deal is a match for our last mention and is the best available. This bundle delivers both the Nest Hub Max and the Nest Hub to your smart home. The larger of the two sports a built-in Nest camera and a 10-inch HD touchscreen for making video calls, looking up recipes, or even watching Netflix. The smaller option packs a 7-inch screen and is great for areas like the kitchen or your office where counter or desk space is at a premium. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more about the Nest Hub Max in our hands-on review. Head below for other great smart home deals from $50.

Listen to music, check the weather or show off photos with this Google Nest Hub Max. Google Assistant lets you look up information and access apps with voice commands for effortless interaction, while the stereo speakers and subwoofer provide rich sound. This Google Nest Hub Max features a 10-inch touchscreen for easy interfacing.

