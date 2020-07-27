Leather duffle bags and weekenders from $36 Prime shipped (Up to 50% off)

Today only, Woot is offering some great deals on leather messenger bags, duffles, weekenders, and accessories. One standout is the Aaron Leather Travel Duffle Bag for $75.99 in multiple colors. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly up to $140 or so, these bags currently sell for $87+ on Amazon with most colorways listed at closer to $120. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. Handcrafted with Buffalo leather, it features a large compartment as well as zippered pockets at 20-inches in length. “High-quality stitching” is complemented by the adjustable shoulder strap and carrying handles. Rated 4+ stars from over 360 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you don’t need a fancy leather bag for your weekend travels or day trips, check out the Puma Contender Duffel Bag. Coming in at just over $20 Prime shipped, it carries solid ratings from over 1,800 Amazon customers and has even more interior carrying capacity. You clearly aren’t getting the leather construction here, but it is also a fraction of the price.

You’ll also want to browse through the rest of today’s Woot leather bag sale for additional deals from $36. There is a wide selection of options ranging various shapes, styles, and colors to choose from right here.

Be sure to hit up our previous Timbuk2 bag sale and everything else you’ll find in our fashion deal hub while you’re at it. Nike just launched a new Flash Sale with up to 25% in savings as well.

More on the Aaron Leather Travel Duffle Bag

Stitched by world-class craftsmen, the Aaron Leather Travel Duffle Bag is handcrafted with premium quality Buffalo leather. This duffle bag has a classy and vintage look with strong and reliable interiors.

The high-quality stitching and heavy duty bright lining ensure its durability and long term usage. It comes with 1 large compartment and zippered pockets.This Duffel Bag is pretty spacious and can hold all your essentials which you require while traveling.

It is perfectly sized at 20″ (Width) X 11″ (Height) X 9″ (Depth) with comfortable adjustable shoulder straps and two handles.

This is a wise and thoughtful gift for travelers as it is ideal for short trips, vacations, outdoor sports, gym and business trips.

