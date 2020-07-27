Lenovo’s Aluminum Laptop Stand folds flat + fits in a backpack: $20 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This premium laptop stand is ready to support up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized laptops. Once propped up, your device will be given an 18-degree tilt that should help bring the top of your screen to eye-level. Adopting this positioning can result in proper alignment of your spine and neck, leading to less strain and more comfort overall. It measures 10.2- by 10.6-inches when folded flat and not in use, allowing it to easily fit in a wide variety of bags. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need a new bag to stow your new stand and laptop inside of? If so we’ve got you covered with a selection of discounts from over the weekend that are up to 40% off. Our top pick from the sale is Timbuk2’s Especial Shelter Roll Top Backpack which is down to $139.50 from $199. Oh, and don’t forget to check out today’s Woot sale which has leather duffle bags and weekenders from $36.

Propping up a laptop sometimes leads to the use of an external keyboard, if this describes your intentions, it can’t hurt to look at the new Razer Cynosa V2. We just covered its launch and were quick to call out features like built-in cable management, per-key RGB, Xbox support, and more.

Lenovo Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

Effortlessly ergonomic – Provides a perfect 18° tilt that allows users to maintain a proper spine and neck position when viewing

Extra cooling – Hollow-carved design with an additional 3. 5″ of air space allows even high-performance gaming laptops to stay cool for long sessions without frustrating overheating and throttling issues

Extremely stable – Silicone footing stops any slipping and sliding on the sturdy aluminum frame

