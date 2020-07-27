Slash 50% off the HomeKit-enabled LIFX Mini Light Bulb at a new low of $10

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Mini White HomeKit LED Light Bulb for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats the previous price cut by $4, and marks a new all-time low. This smart LED bulb works without a hub or any additional hardware thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity and is compatible with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant-based smart home. It sports an up to 650-lumen output which is complemented by dimming capabilities for setting the mood when watching movies and the like. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

At the $10 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a smart light bulb period, especially one with HomeKit support. Even options from no-name brands will still run you more than the lead deal, let alone finding a comparable price on one with the same reputation as LIFX.

LIFX Mini White HomeKit Bulb features:

The LIFX Mini – White is the perfect “everywhere” built-in Wi-Fi enabled LED light with dimmable white light controlled by your Smartphone with no hub required. LIFX Mini – White works with leading voice and smart home platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, the Google Assistant and Nest and is Energy Star compliant. Bright and efficient, the Mini – White has an output of 650 Lumens, the equivalent of a 50-Watt traditional incandescent bulb with the benefit of only 8-Watt energy use.

