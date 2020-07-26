Blink XT2 2-Camera security system drops to $135 (Save 25%), more from $65

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Blink XT2 2-Camera Smart Security Kit for $134.99 shipped. Normally selling for $180, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low, amounting to 25% in savings. Blink’s XT2 features 2-years of battery life on a single set of batteries, alongside 1080p recording, motion detection, two-way audio, Alexa integration and more. Each of the two included cameras also features a weather-resistant design. Plus, with free cloud storage, you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to rewatch clips from up to a year in the past. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 31,900 customers. Head below for more from $65.

Other notable Blink XT2 deals at Amazon:

Blink XT2 2-Camera Smart Security Kit features:

Monitor your property with this Amazon Blink two-camera system. The durable construction supports indoor and outdoor use, while the customizable motion detection helps reduce false alarms. Wi-Fi compatibility and live-view recording offer convenient viewing using an iOS or Android device. This Amazon Blink two-camera system has a 110-degree viewing angle and supports 720p and 1080p video for a clear image.

