ZTE’s unlocked Axon 10 Pro Android Smartphone hits new low from $300 (45% off)

Today only, B&H offers the unlocked ZTE Axon 10 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone from $299.99 shipped for the entry-level model with 8GB of RAM. Down from $549, today’s offer is good for a 45% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Step up to the 12GB of RAM model at $330, down from $599. ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro comes equipped with a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display backed by a Snapdragon 855, 256GB of onboard storage, and more. Around back you’ll find a triple rear camera array comprised of 48MP ultra-wide, 20MP wide angle, and 8MP sensors. Then alongside dual SIM card support, there’s also expandable microSD card storage up to 2TB. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

Complete the package on your new smartphone by using some of your savings towards Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card at $25. Because ZTE’s Axon touts expandable storage, spending just a portion of your savings will go the extra mile if you have a large photo or music library.

Then swing on over to our Android guide for even more discounts. There you’ll find ongoing offers on Motorola’s brand-new Edge/+ 5G Smartphones at up to $400 off alongside all of the best app and game deals right here.

ZTE Axon 10 Pro features:

The Axon 10 Pro Dual-SIM 256GB Smartphone from ZTE features advanced technologies that focus on nearly all aspects of portable media and entertainment. From hi-end gaming, hi-res photography, and stunning video streaming with a dual speaker sound. It all starts with the display, a huge, bright, and rich 6.47″ FHD+ AMOLED with a smooth and premium-feeling 3D Quad curved glass and 3D glass back cover. Bezels nearly disappear with a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

