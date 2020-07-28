B&O’s premium Beoplay E8 Earbuds return to Amazon low at $149 (Save 50%)

Amazon is currently offering the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Premium True Wireless Earbuds for $149 shipped. Typically fetching up to $300, like you’ll still find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low set only once before. Sporting a more premium design than you’ll find with other true wireless earbuds, the Beoplay E8 sport a leather-wrapped exterior on the charger case. You’re looking at 12-hours of playback here, touch controls, and the kind of higher-end audio you’d expect from Bang & Olufsen. Rated 4+ stars from 66% of customers.

Don’t want to pay a premium for the featured true wireless cans? The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are $35 at Amazon and a notable alternative if you can live without the higher-end audio and leather finish. You’ll be able to enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers.

Right now, we’re also still tracking a notable discount on Apple’s second-generation AirPods, which are down to one of the best prices yet at $129. That’s on top of everything else you’ll find in our Apple guide, as well as the other headphones in our deal hub right here.

Beoplay E8 Earbuds featues:

With a look that exudes style and sophistication, the Beoplay E8 2.0 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones from Bang & Olufsen features a brushed aluminum inlay that’s mimicked on the included charging case. The charging case is also wrapped in textured genuine cowhide leather.

