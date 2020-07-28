Prepare fresh beans with Bodum’s Electric coffee grinder for $36 (Reg. $50)

Bodum is now offering its Bistro Electric coffee grinder for $35.99 shipped using code your10off at checkout. Regularly $50 direct and over at Amazon where it has never dropped below $40, today’s offer is nearly 30% off and the lowest price we can find. This conical burr grinder features stainless steel internals, a 220-gram capacity, a detachable coffee bean container, and more. It has 12 grind settings from French coarse to a “fine espresso.” Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the 4,100+ Amazon reviewers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder for $20 at Amazon. It carries stellar reviews from over 27,000 customers and will save you $16 over today’s lead deal. Just note, this is a blade chopper as opposed to the much more efficient and reliable conical burr setup on the Bodum above.

While we are on the subject, we also have great deals running on Bodum’s highly-rated Pour Over Coffee Maker and Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee, not to mention Stanley’s ceramic 24-ounce Insulated bottle. Hit up our latest coffee feature and home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Bodum Bistro Electric coffee grinder:

The Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder crushes beans between stainless steel conical burrs instead of slicing them which preserves bean’s intrinsic flavour and aroma. The result is oily and flavoured coffees. With 12 different grinding settings allow you to grind from a coarse French press to a fine espresso with the ability to micro-adjust between settings. The degree of grinding can be adjusted by turning the coarseness setting wheel. You can use a conical burr grinder for oily or flavoured coffees and it is not likely to clog, like the other kinds of grinders.

