These DEWALT and SKIL tool deals are priced from $51 at Amazon (Up to $84 off)

Today we’ve found a few DEWALT and SKIL discounted tools now priced from $51 at Amazon. Our top pick is the DEWALT 1000W Car Power Inverter (DXAEPI1000) for $117.57 shipped. That’s $32+ off the typical rate and is the best offer we’ve seen there in months. Attaching this DEWALT offering to your car is a great way to ensure everyone has all the power they could ever need. It boasts 1000-watts that send power to dual 120V AC outlets and three 3.1A USB-A charging ports. This means that you’ll have enough juice to top off everything from a MacBook to power tools, and more. An integrated LCD screen shows real-time usage information. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more tools on sale.

More tools on sale:

Need some inspiration for your next project? It’s easy to feel motivated to ratchet things up when viewing one of Mint Tiny House Company’s latest offerings. We recently covered Traveler’s Paradise and it features a spacious 41-foot design that is said to sleep up to eight inside. See photos and read all about it right here.

DEWALT 1000W Car Power Inverter features:

1000 Watt power inverter delivers serious power you can transport using dual 120 volt AC outlets and 3, 3.1 Amp USB charging ports

Perfect for charging electronics such as laptops, power tools, and other electronic devices on the job site

Features an LCD screen showing real-time information on status of power consumption, battery status, and any fault issues

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!