It's Tuesday morning and that means it's time for today's best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Lighthouse Adventure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Geofency Time Tracking: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Six Ages: Ride Like the Wind: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Finder For Fitbit – Find Fast!: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: RAW Power: $36 (Reg. $40)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Fraⅹ: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: IQ Test – What’s my IQ?: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Skulls of the Shogun: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ContactsXL: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Panmorphia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Telling Lies: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Flower: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Planets — Live Wallpaper: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Digital Barometer S10:

Turn your device into a portable barometer. Key Features – Easy To Use – Sea Level Adjusted Pressure – Charts – Barometer Units: hPa, mBar, inHg, atm, kPa, cmHg, mmHg, psi, torr – 20 Background Colors – Support iPhone 6, 6S, 7, 8, X, XS, XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 3, iPad (2019), iPad mini 4, iPad mini 5, iPad Pro and later

