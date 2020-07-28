Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 + all DLC $30, Resident Evil 2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition on PS4 for $29.99 shipped. Regularly between $40 and $50 at Amazon these days, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked. This bundle still sells for $100 on PSN for comparison. If you’ve held out this long on this one, now’s the perfect chance. For half the price of the standard version’s MSRP (currently $10 below the fold), you get the main game, 4 DLC campaigns, loads of weapon and cosmetic packs, loot drop boost mods, and even more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Far Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Outer Wilds, Celeste, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

FIFA 21 launches October 9 with updated career mode, attacking systems, more

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers value Sony can’t compete with

Xbox Series X game showcase: Halo Infinite, Forza, Avowed, much more

Ubisoft will not raise PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X games above $60 this fall

Microsoft now offers 70+ new Xbox game demos you can play from home for FREE

Everything from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: Shin Megami Tensei, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!