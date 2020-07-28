Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 + all DLC $30, Resident Evil 2 $20, more

- Jul. 28th 2020 9:30 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition on PS4 for $29.99 shipped. Regularly between $40 and $50 at Amazon these days, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked. This bundle still sells for $100 on PSN for comparison. If you’ve held out this long on this one, now’s the perfect chance. For half the price of the standard version’s MSRP (currently $10 below the fold), you get the main game, 4 DLC campaigns, loads of weapon and cosmetic packs, loot drop boost mods, and even more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Far Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Outer Wilds, Celeste, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

