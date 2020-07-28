Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 + all DLC $30, Resident Evil 2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition on PS4 for $29.99 shipped. Regularly between $40 and $50 at Amazon these days, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked. This bundle still sells for $100 on PSN for comparison. If you’ve held out this long on this one, now’s the perfect chance. For half the price of the standard version’s MSRP (currently $10 below the fold), you get the main game, 4 DLC campaigns, loads of weapon and cosmetic packs, loot drop boost mods, and even more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Far Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Outer Wilds, Celeste, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox Summer Spotlight Game sale…
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- New PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Digital Xbox game deals sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. up to $40)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Outer Wilds $15 (Reg. $25)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe $15 (Reg. $50)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons $20 (Reg. $50)
- Celeste on Switch $5 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 2 $17 (Reg. $30+)
- TowerFall $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Amazon
- Hunt: Showdown $24 (Reg. $40)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $34.50 (Reg. $60)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Destroy All Humans! pre-order $34 (Reg. $40)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign
FIFA 21 launches October 9 with updated career mode, attacking systems, more
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers value Sony can’t compete with
Xbox Series X game showcase: Halo Infinite, Forza, Avowed, much more
Ubisoft will not raise PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X games above $60 this fall
Microsoft now offers 70+ new Xbox game demos you can play from home for FREE
Everything from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: Shin Megami Tensei, more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!